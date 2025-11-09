Wildfire spreads across 1,800 hectares in New Zealand’s Tongariro National Park

A wildfire has engulfed up to 1,800 hectares (4,448 acres) of New Zealand's Tongariro National Park since Saturday.

No casualties or structural damage have been reported. Evacuations are ongoing for campers in the park and nearby facilities. On Saturday, 43 hikers and a warden were airlifted to safety, and nine more hikers were evacuated on Sunday, local RNZ News reported.

Firefighters say the blaze is 20% contained. Assistant Commander of New Zealand Fire and Emergency said aerial operations are a top priority, with five fixed-wing planes and 12 helicopters deployed on Sunday, supported by ground crews.

The fire was first reported Saturday afternoon, initially covering 50 hectares. Firefighting efforts were paused overnight due to the terrain and fire scale.

Tongariro National Park, New Zealand's first national park established in 1887, covers 80,000 hectares and holds dual UNESCO World Heritage status for its cultural and natural significance. Popular trails, including the Tongariro Crossing, are closed, and a section of State Highway 47 has been shut. A no-fly zone is in place.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.





