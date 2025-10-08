October meteor showers: Draconids and Orionids light up the sky

Skywatchers have two natural spectacles to look forward to this month: the Draconids and Orionids meteor showers will light up the October nights. Viewing these rare events away from light pollution in a dark location offers the best chance to witness them.

From October 6 to 10, especially those living in the Northern Hemisphere, will be able to observe the Draconids meteor shower. The peak activity is expected on October 8 at 22:00 Turkish time. The meteors appear to radiate from the head of the Draco (Dragon) constellation and are best seen before midnight toward the northwestern horizon.

Although the Draconids vary in intensity each year, they can sometimes produce impressive "sky storms" with hundreds of meteors per hour. However, this year's bright crescent moon phase might slightly reduce visibility. To improve viewing chances, it is recommended to choose a location far from city lights and avoid moonlight.

Later in the month, the Orionids meteor shower will take center stage. Peaking on the night of October 21, about 20 meteors per hour are expected to light up the sky. NASA describes the Orionids as "one of the most beautiful meteor showers of the year."

The Orionids are debris left by the famous Halley's Comet. As Earth passes through Halley's orbit, these particles enter the atmosphere and burn up, leaving bright trails.

The Orionids can be observed from September 26 to November 22, with the best viewing time after midnight on October 21 when the sky will be moonless, providing ideal conditions.

Observers in the Northern Hemisphere should look toward the east-southeast, while those in the Southern Hemisphere should face northeast.

For those willing to enjoy this "sky feast" with a warm blanket and patience, October promises a true star-hunting adventure.