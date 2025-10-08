Death toll rises to four after Madrid building collapse

The death toll from the collapse of a building under construction in central Madrid rose to four on Wednesday after emergency services recovered the bodies of the last two people reported missing.

Two bodies were found late Tuesday at the site near Plaza Mayor, a popular tourist area, hours after the building partially collapsed.

Firefighters recovered the other two in the early hours of Wednesday, Mayor Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida said on X.

"All our love and support go to their families, friends, and colleagues in this very difficult time," he added.

Emergency services said the victims included three men working at the site and a woman supervising the project. Spanish media reported the workers were from Mali, Guinea and Ecuador.

Three other people sustained minor injuries.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation. The building, a former office block, was being converted into a hotel. Town hall records show a permit was granted for the project in February.