Thousands join protest against corruption in the Philippines

Thousands of Filipinos took to the streets across the Philippines on Sunday to express outrage over alleged corruption in bogus and sub-standard government flood-control projects worth billions of dollars.



In Manila, the protests were held in Luneta Park and the EDSA People Power Monument, which commemorates a mass uprising that ousted incumbent President Ferdinand Marcos Jr's late father, who was deposed in 1986 due to massive corruption and human rights abuses.



The demonstrations in Manila – attended by an estimated 130,000 people, according to organizers – were the largest held so far in the Philippines over the scandal since Marcos Jr ordered an investigation into the anomalous projects in July.



Some of the protesters in Luneta Park, estimated at 80,000, marched towards the Malacañang Presidential Palace but were stopped by police, who blocked the way with a long truck.



A group of young rallyists who were wearing masks began throwing rocks at the rows of police and set fire to the truck's tyres shouting, "For the nation!"



Several people, including police, some protesters and reporters were injured in the confrontation. At least three of the masked demonstrators were arrested, according to police.



"Many are angry, and I am here with family and friends to show that we are among those who are mad at thieves," said Raymond Mendros, who was with family and friends at the rally in Luneta Park.



"It's really frustrating," he added. "With the amount of money allocated for these projects, there should be no more floods, but there are still floods!"



