In the words of Nobel laureate Ivo Andric: "How can you call yourself a true Bosnian if you do not know of Kuslat?"

High above the Drinjaca River canyon, on a verdant cliff rising 500 meters (1,640 feet), stands one of Bosnia and Herzegovina's most extraordinary landmarks-the 15th-century Kuslat Mosque, considered one of the country's oldest.

Clinging to the rock as if suspended between earth and sky, it can be reached only by a narrow forest path.

Those who make the long climb are rewarded with sweeping views of the surrounding hills, valleys, and river-a scene so striking that locals call it the "mosque in the sky."

CENTURIES OF HISTORY

For centuries, Kuslat has been more than a place of prayer.

"This is an important place for our history, for the history of our country, and today it is also a popular tourist attraction," said Ahmed Huremovic, 21, from Kalesija, a town about an hour away, who visits often to find peace and quiet.

"The history here is rich. From Roman times to the 19th century, this place was inhabited. Kuslat remains significant even though the mosque isn't used for daily prayers," he added.

The site itself predates the Ottomans. Before their arrival, Kuslat was a fortified medieval town, protecting caravans and travelers passing through the region.

The mosque was first mentioned by Ottoman traveler Evliya Celebi, who wrote that it was built during the reign of Sultan Mehmed II the Conqueror in the 15th century.

"A man does not dare to look down at the valley, where the river roars like thunder," he wrote of the awe-inspiring site.

Though it lost its primacy with the construction of more accessible mosques in nearby villages, Kuslat retained immense symbolic and religious significance. It remained open for Friday and Eid (Muslim holiday) prayers, and other special occasions.

The mosque's name comes from the Turkish word "kus," meaning bird. Local women once embroidered falcons associated with Kuslat, likely as keepsakes for traders and travelers.

Over generations, traditions rooted in faith and community took shape at the mosque.

Historically, in dry years, religious teachers would lead children up to the mosque, joined by villagers, to perform the traditional rain prayer known as dova, according to architect Ahmet Hadrovic.

Many also traveled there seeking healing, believing the mosque's elevated, blessed ground could help with illness. Offerings and gifts were often left behind in hope and gratitude.

⁠DESTRUCTION AND RENEWAL

In 1993, the Kuslat Mosque was burned down during the brutal war in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

After the return of Bosniaks to surrounding villages and preparations by the Islamic community, kt was carefully rebuilt on the same site, using authentic materials, and officially reopened around two decades later.

Traditions have since returned. Communal Friday prayers are held annually on the last Friday of August, and in recent years, during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan as well.

Today, Kuslat stands not only as a relic of the past but also as a symbol of resilience-a reminder that Bosnia and Herzegovina's cultural and spiritual heritage endures despite destruction and the vast passage of time.





