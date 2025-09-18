WMO warns of growing pressure on global water resources

World Meteorological Organization (WMO) Secretary-General Celeste Saulo stated, "The world's water resources are under increasing pressure. At the same time, more extreme water-related hazards are having a growing impact on lives and livelihoods."

The WMO released its report titled "State of Global Water Resources."

The report highlights that the global water cycle is becoming increasingly irregular and extreme, fluctuating between "floods and droughts."

It addresses the consecutive impacts of too much or too little water on economies and societies, noting that in 2024, only one-third of global river basins had "normal" conditions.

The rest of the river basins were either above or below normal, marking a significant imbalance for the sixth consecutive year. 2024 was the third consecutive year of widespread glacier loss in all regions. Many small glacier areas reached or are about to reach the "peak water point," where annual maximum flow due to melting is reached and then declines as glaciers shrink.

The report underlines last year's severe droughts in the Amazon Basin, other parts of South America, and South Africa, while Central, Western, and Eastern Africa, parts of Asia, and Central Europe experienced wetter-than-normal conditions.

The report also stresses the critical need for improved global water monitoring and data sharing.

WMO Secretary-General Saulo emphasized that water sustains societies, strengthens economies, and supports ecosystems.

"THE WORLD'S WATER RESOURCES ARE UNDER INCREASING PRESSURE"

She added that reliable and science-based information on water is more important than ever, stating, "The WMO's 2024 State of Global Water Resources Report is part of WMO's commitment to provide this information. Continued investment in data sharing and enhanced cooperation is vital to closing monitoring gaps. Without data, we risk flying blind."

According to the UN Water Agency, about 3.6 billion people face inadequate water access for at least one month a year, and this number is expected to exceed 5 billion by 2050.

This situation is causing the world to fall far behind Sustainable Development Goal 6 on water and sanitation.