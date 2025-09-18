19 detained over migrant boat murders to Canary Islands

Spanish police have detained 19 people on suspicion of murder and torture following the disappearance of more than 50 individuals from a migrant boat traveling from Senegal to the Canary Islands. Authorities said some passengers were accused of being "witches" and were targeted after incidents such as engine failure, bad weather, and food shortages during the journey.

According to survivors' statements, the attackers violently assaulted dozens of people, threw some into the sea, and refused to rescue those who accidentally fell overboard.

It was also reported that those who protested or criticized the conditions of the journey were killed.

FINDINGS ABOUT THE BOAT

The wooden boat was rescued on August 24 south of Gran Canaria with 248 people on board. However, officials believe that around 300 people had embarked on the journey, and some were thrown into the sea.

One male passenger died after being hospitalized in critical condition.

SUSPECTS AND MIGRATION ROUTE

The 19 detainees are undergoing judicial proceedings on charges including organizing irregular migration, murder, assault, and torture. The migrants on board were from Senegal, Guinea, Mali, Gambia, Sierra Leone, and Guinea-Bissau.

Spain is one of the frontline countries for irregular migration into Europe. In 2024, the number of migrants arriving in the Canary Islands exceeded 47,000, breaking records for the second consecutive year. However, the Interior Ministry reported that figures have decreased this year.