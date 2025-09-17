A man’s COVID-19 infection lasted 2 years, setting a record

Experts emphasize that this situation should not be confused with long COVID. The patient's active SARS-CoV-2 infection phase lasted for more than two years, and the symptoms were not residual symptoms after the virus was completely cleared.

A team led by Joseline Velasquez-Reyes from Boston University examined samples taken from the patient between March 2021 and July 2022. The analyses revealed that the virus mutated in the individual at a rate similar to that seen in the general population. It was also determined that some spike mutations found in the Omicron variant developed in the patient.

Epidemiologist William Hanage from Harvard University said, "Protracted infections give the virus an opportunity to discover ways to infect cells more efficiently. There is growing evidence that more transmissible variants originate from such cases."

HIS IMMUNITY HAD COLLAPSED DUE TO HIV

It was stated that the patient had advanced HIV-1, and his T-cell count, which is critical for immunity, was only at 35 cells/microliter. The normal range is between 500-1500. It was reported that the patient contracted COVID-19 in May 2020 and at that time was not receiving antiretroviral therapy nor did he have access to necessary healthcare services.

LOW INFECTIOUSNESS

The researchers state that the virus may have lost its infectiousness in this person, but that not every case will follow the same course. For this reason, they emphasize that similar infections should be closely monitored. According to experts, the treatment of such cases should be a priority for both individual health and public safety. The researchers drew attention to the importance of continuing vaccination and using masks in crowded indoor areas. The study was published in The Lancet journal.