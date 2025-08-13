Fortnite developer claims win against Apple and Google

An Australian court has found Apple and Google misused their market power in a dispute with the maker of wildly popular video game Fortnite.

Both Apple and Google kicked Fortnite off their respective app platforms in 2020, after the game designed an in-app payments system that cut the tech giants out of the loop.

Developer Epic Games retaliated by launching legal action against the tech giants in a string of courtrooms around the world.

Australia's Federal Court this week found the tech firms' app-store dominance reduced competition, likely forcing game developers to pay higher commission fees.

"This is a WIN for developers and consumers in Australia!" Epic Games said in a statement Tuesday.

Justice Jonathan Beach however rejected Epic Games' claims that Apple and Google engaged in unconscionable conduct.

A Google spokesperson said the company disagreed with some of the court's findings and would "review the full decision when we receive it and assess our next steps".

Australian lawyers have lodged a class action suit seeking compensation from Apple and Google on behalf of game users and developers.

"The judgement is a turning point," said Kimi Nishimura from Maurice Blackburn Lawyers.

"It sends a clear message that even the most powerful corporations must play by the rules and respect the rights of consumers and developers alike."

Fortnite is one of the most popular video games in the world, laying claim to hundreds of millions of registered players.