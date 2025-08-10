A 5.9 MAGNITUDE QUAKE STRIKES OFF GUATEMALAS SOUTHWEST COAST

 Contact Us
A 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck off Guatemala’s southwest coast on Saturday, with no immediate damage reported. The quake, felt in Guatemala City and parts of southern Mexico, occurred near Champerico at a shallow depth of 6 miles. Guatemala lies on a major fault zone prone to frequent earthquakes.

Published August 10,2025
A 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck off Guatemala's southwest coast on Saturday. There were no immediate reports of damage.

The quake occurred about 60 miles (100 kilometers) south-southwest of Champerico, Guatemala, at a depth of 6 miles (9 kilometers), according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

People on social media reported feeling the earth shake in Guatemala's capital and other areas. The quake also was felt in parts of southern Mexico.

Earthquakes are common in Guatemala. The Central American country is located on a major fault zone that serves as the boundary between the North American and Caribbean plates.