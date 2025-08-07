Eating fried potatoes increases diabetes risk by 20%

Boiled, baked, or mashed potatoes pose less risk: when consumed at the same frequency, the risk rises by only 5%.

FRYING METHOD IS THE MAIN RISK FACTOR

The study, led by public health expert Seyed Mohammad Mousavi from Harvard University, was published in the British Medical Journal.

It was based on nutrition surveys filled out every four years between 1984 and 2021 by 205,000 U.S. health professionals.

Experts say potatoes in their natural form can be a healthy choice, but frying increases their starch content and reduces nutritional value.

Additionally, the oils used in frying and added salt raise the glycemic load, triggering diabetes-related risks.

WHOLE GRAINS LOWER DIABETES RISK

The study found that replacing potatoes with whole grains reduces diabetes risk by 8%, and swapping chips for whole grains reduces it by 19%. However, it warned that replacing potatoes with white rice doesn't help and may even increase the risk.

Dr. Kawther Hashem, a public health nutritionist at Queen Mary University, commented:

"Potatoes can be part of a healthy diet. When boiled, baked, or mashed, they are rich in fiber, vitamin C, and potassium. But when deep-fried in large portions and salted, their fat, salt, and calorie content increases, which can lead to weight gain and type 2 diabetes."

She also emphasized that fiber-rich alternatives like sweet potatoes (with skin), bulgur, whole wheat pasta, and brown rice are healthier long-term options.