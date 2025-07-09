Global warming could trigger volcanic eruptions

The melting of glaciers due to global warming could increase the number and intensity of volcanic eruptions. Research conducted in Chile revealed an increase in volcanism on the South American continent at the end of the last ice age. This suggests that a similar scenario could unfold in Antarctica in the future.

The melting of ice sheets reduces pressure on underground magma chambers. This can lead to the expansion of gases and more violent volcanic eruptions.

According to research, the thick ice sheet in Patagonia suppressed eruptions from the Mocho-Choshuenco volcano approximately 26,000 to 18,000 years ago. However, as the glaciers melted, the underground pressure was released, causing accumulated magma to rapidly rise to the surface and create powerful eruptions.

In the short term, volcanic eruptions can cool the planet due to particles released into the atmosphere. However, prolonged eruptions can release greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide and methane into the atmosphere, causing temperatures to rise further. This could lead to more glacial melting and trigger new eruptions. Researchers warn that this cycle could further deepen the climate crisis.