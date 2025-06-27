Australia lists white suprematist network Terrorgram as terrorist organization

The Australian government listed the white supremacist network Terrorgram as a terrorist organization Friday.

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said that such extremist hatred has no place in Australia.

"This group fosters and promotes an ideology that would seek to make some Australians feel unwelcome in their home. It is this extremist hatred which is not welcome and has no place in Australia," Burke said on X.

The listing means that anyone found to be a member or associated with the group could face up to 25 years in jail, according to SBS News.

"This listing will give the Australian Government significantly more power to restrict the operation of extremists in our country and to keep Australians safe," Burke said.

Earlier this year, the Australian government imposed sanctions on Terrorgram, marking the first time that Canberra has imposed counterterrorism financing sanctions on an entirely online-based entity.

Terrorgram is an online network that primarily operates via the Telegram messaging app and promotes neo-fascist, white supremacist and militant accelerationist ideology.

The group pursues "the collapse of the Western world and a 'race war' through violent acts of terrorism," according to the UK Home Office.

The UK designated Terrorgram as a proscribed terrorist organization in April 2024.

At least two attacks have been associated with Terrorgram: a live-streamed stabbing of five people by an 18-year-old man outside a mosque in Türkiye in August last year and the fatal shooting of two men at a gay bar in the Slovakian capital Bratislava in October 2022.





