Woman fatally shot by police after knife attack in Munich

The two people who sustained minor injuries in a knife attack in Munich did not require treatment in hospital, a police spokesman in the Bavarian capital said on Sunday.



A man and a woman were attacked by a 30-year-old woman on Saturday at the Theresienwiese - the open grounds where the annual Oktoberfest is held, according to the authorities.



Police said officers fired at the alleged attacker, who was then taken to hospital, where she later died.



Authorities have not confirmed any connection between the suspect and the victims, but such a link is considered unlikely.



The motive behind the attack remains unknown. The police spokesman said the case is now under investigation. The woman, who lived near the crime scene, had no previous record of violent offences.



Following standard procedure in such incidents, the State Office of Criminal Investigation has taken over the inquiry into the police shooting.



Meanwhile, the Munich homicide unit is leading the investigation into the woman's actions.



