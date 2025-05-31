Alpine expert says climate change making mountains more dangerous

Climate change is making mountain collapses , such as the recent glacier collapse in Switzerland, as well as other hazards like rockfalls and landslides, more frequent, according to a climate expert at the German Alpine Club



"The increase in these alpine hazards is a clear consequence of human-induced climate change," Tobias Hipp said.



And that is making them more dangerous.



"There will always be certain risks in the mountains, but their likelihood is increasing due to climate change," he said.



"The Alps are out of balance due to warming and are becoming unstable. We must assume that these events will continue to increase."



Hipp explained that it is important to distinguish between mountain collapses and rockfalls.



"In the case of a mountain collapse – as seen recently in Switzerland – massive amounts of rock are involved. Often, there are warning signs beforehand, such as smaller break-offs, allowing for large-scale monitoring and early warnings. However, this is not always the case, as with the mountain collapse at Piz Cengalo in 2017, which resulted in several fatalities."



For mountaineers, however, rockfalls and smaller-scale landslides are generally more relevant. "These are classic alpine hazards that occur much more frequently and across wider areas."



Both mountain collapses and rockfalls are triggered by similar processes, which are exacerbated by climate change, Hipp said.



"On the one hand, the mountains are warming, which means the permafrost inside them no longer holds them together as effectively. On the other hand, the retreat of glaciers plays a role, as glaciers no longer act as supports for adjacent rock walls. Additionally, unstable areas beneath the glaciers are exposed, which can lead to rockfalls or landslides."





