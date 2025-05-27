Uber launches package delivery service in nine German cities

Ride-hailing and food delivery platform Uber on Tuesday launched a new delivery service in Germany, enabling customers to send and receive items via its app.



The company said the service called "Uber Courier" is now available in nine major German cities: Berlin, Cologne, Munich, Frankfurt, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart and Mannheim.



Last week, the courier service was introduced in the United Kingdom.



Uber will use its existing network of delivery partners to handle shipments, with couriers travelling by bicycle or car depending on the size of the package and the distance.



Individual items can weigh up to 20 kilograms, with a combined limit of 60 kilograms per delivery. All items must fit in the boot of a mid-sized car.



As with Uber's other services, the cost of a delivery will be shown in advance via the app, calculated based on travel time and distance.



According to Uber Germany head Christoph Weigler, the company also targets small local businesses with the new option, allowing retailers to quickly dispatch goods to customers within city limits.



Uber's expansion in Germany continues to face pushback from taxi associations, trade unions and political figures, who have criticized the working conditions and business models of the company's partner firms.



