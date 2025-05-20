UK study links chronic pain to early mental health issues

A comprehensive study conducted in the UK has revealed an unexpected connection between chronic pain and mental health issues. According to researchers at University College London (UCL), psychological problems such as depression and loneliness manifest years before physical pain begins.

The study analyzed 21 years of health data from over 7,300 individuals aged 50 and above across the UK. The findings showed that symptoms of depression significantly increased before the onset of chronic pain. The results were published in the prestigious medical journal eClinicalMedicine.

MENTAL HEALTH ISSUES START BEFORE PHYSICAL PAIN

Researchers divided participants into two groups: one with chronic pain (back, knee, hip, or foot pain) and the other without. The group experiencing pain reported higher levels of depression and loneliness in the years before the pain began.

Dr. Mikaela Bloomberg, the lead author of the study, stated, "It is known that pain and depression are related, but we didn't have clear information about the timing of this relationship. Our findings show that depressive symptoms and loneliness worsened long before pain started."

Bloomberg emphasized the importance of early psychological support and social assistance, suggesting that addressing pain from both a biological and mental health perspective could reduce the risk of chronic pain.

SOCIOECONOMIC STATUS PLAYS A ROLE

Another notable aspect of the study was the influence of education and income levels. Individuals with lower education and income levels exhibited more severe symptoms of depression.

The researchers noted that depressive symptoms worsened up to eight years before the onset of pain, peaking when the pain was first felt and remaining at a high level afterward.

A similar pattern was observed in loneliness levels. While depression and loneliness remained lower and stable in the group without pain, those experiencing pain showed higher levels of these symptoms both before and after the onset of pain.

CALL FOR A HOLISTIC HEALTH APPROACH

The researchers emphasize the public health significance of these findings. Pointing out that approximately 40% of the population in Europe experiences chronic pain, experts suggest that addressing psychological factors like depression and loneliness early on could reduce the risk of pain.

The scientists advocate for proactive approaches to mental health, especially among older individuals and disadvantaged socioeconomic groups, integrating these approaches into long-term pain management strategies.