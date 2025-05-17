Powerful X2.7 solar flare causes radio disruptions

On the morning of May 14, 2025, a powerful X2.7-class solar flare occurred on the Sun's eastern surface. The flare caused brief radio disruptions on Earth's daylight side.

The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) stated that no additional impacts on Earth are expected following the event.

The flare is associated with the Sun being at the most active stage of its 11-year cycle.

Later the same day, four other lower-intensity M-class flares were reported.

Experts indicate that these flares result from sudden breaks and reattachments in the Sun's magnetic field lines.

If charged particles from the Sun reach Earth's atmosphere, they can lead to visual phenomena like the northern lights, though severe storms rarely cause damage to infrastructure.

Scientists also note that the active sunspot region AR 4087, which is rotating toward Earth, may have further effects in the coming days.