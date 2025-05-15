Faint light emitted at death reveals new clues about life and stress

A striking scientific study conducted in Canada has revealed that living beings may emit a faint glow of light at the moment of death. Researchers identified this visible light as an extremely weak photon emission known as a "biophoton."

The study, led by scientists from the University of Calgary and the National Research Council of Canada, used mice and certain plant species. They observed that the faint glow emitted by living organisms disappeared upon death.

LIVING ORGANISMS EMIT A FAINIT GLOW

Physicist Vahid Salari and his team discovered that this visible but extremely weak light emission, known as "ultra-weak photon emission" (UPE), ceases when life ends. Previously associated with supernatural claims, the concept of biophoton emission has now been grounded in science by this research.

LIGHT TRIGGERED BY STRESS, NOT HEAT

Scientists believe the light is likely caused by reactive oxygen species, which increase during stress in the body. To ensure temperature did not affect the measurements, the mice were kept at the same body temperature post-mortem.

In the experiment, four mice were observed in a dark box while alive, then again under identical conditions after euthanasia. A clear decrease in photon emission was recorded after death.

Similar tests were performed on Arabidopsis thaliana and Heptapleurum arboricola plants. When physically damaged or exposed to chemicals, their biophoton emission increased, indicating a stress response.

CELLS' GLOW COULD REVEAL HEALTH

Researchers suggest that this light emission could one day be used to non-invasively monitor stress or health conditions in both humans and animals.

The study's findings were published in The Journal of Physical Chemistry Letters, offering a groundbreaking perspective on a previously unnoticed characteristic of living organisms.