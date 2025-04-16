First German woman in space hopes her flight will inspire others

German robotics researcher Rabea Rogge, who recently became the first German woman in space, said she hopes her mission will inspire young people and especially women to pursue science and technology.



Drawing from her own experience, the 29-year-old highlighted the importance of role models. "I would be happy if the mission encouraged not just women but people in general to dream big and get excited about science and technology," she told dpa.



Rogge spent four days in orbit aboard a SpaceX Dragon capsule with three other crew members, returning to Earth in early April. Reflecting on the return from weightlessness, she described the sensation as feeling like "an elephant was sitting on my chest."



"After three and a half days, my body had apparently forgotten what gravity was," she added.

The mission, named Fram2 after a 19th-century Norwegian polar research vessel, took a new orbital route over Earth's polar regions. It was commissioned by a billionaire through Elon Musk's company SpaceX.



Rogge said she still occasionally dreams about her journey, the view of Earth, and the "perfect wonder under the stars," adding that she remains open to future space missions. "Once you've experienced it, you definitely want to go back."



