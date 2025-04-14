EXPERTS WARN: A LITTLE DIRT BOOSTS CHILDRENS IMMUNITY AND MENTAL HEALTH

In the modern world, hygiene is more important than ever. However, children's right to touch nature, interact with the soil, and meet germs may be taken away from them. Experts remind us, "A little dirt strengthens immunity," while also emphasizing where the limit should be.

Children raised in an era obsessed with hygiene grow up in sterile playgrounds instead of the soil. Hands are frequently disinfected, and environments are cleaned with antibacterial products. The question on everyone's mind is, "Does too much cleaning hinder the diversity of children's natural microbiomes?"

Trillions of beneficial bacteria living in our intestines help develop our body's defense mechanism while also affecting digestion and even our mood. This is where experts highlight that dirt may play a more crucial role than we think.

INVISIBLE HEROES IN THE INTESTINES

The beneficial bacteria that inhabit our intestines are the invisible heroes of children's health. They play essential roles, from digestion to immunity, and even the production of certain vitamins (such as vitamin K). Prof. Dr. Ayşe Merve Usta points out the value of these microscopic organisms: "There are trillions of bacteria, fungi, and other microorganisms in our intestines. Most of these microorganisms are beneficial and are known as the gut microbiota. Healthy gut microbiota during childhood is crucial for growth, development, and the immune system."

It is known that when children's gut health is good, they are at an advantage both physically and mentally. Prof. Dr. Usta mentions that beneficial bacteria in the gut develop defenses against allergic and chronic diseases and even positively impact mental health, adding, "Simply put, if the distribution of microorganisms in our intestines is beneficial, we will be healthier."

SHOULD WE GIVE UP ON HYGIENE OR AVOID GOING OVERBOARD?

Hygiene is, of course, important. However, not allowing children to come into contact with germs even at a minimum level can lead to the disappearance of beneficial bacteria. Prof. Dr. Usta explains, "Hygiene obsession and an overly sterile lifestyle can negatively affect children's intestinal microbial environment. Microbial diversity is essential for the body to encounter various microbes and learn how to deal with them."

The difference between children raised in sterile environments and those who spend time in nature catches the experts' attention. Prof. Dr. Usta explains, "Children raised in nature interact with animals, play in the soil, and encounter more environmental microbes. This results in a more diverse gut microbiome," noting that children who play in nature tend to have stronger immune systems. The goal is not to blindly risk exposure in dirty environments, but to establish a balance that does not exaggerate the necessity of cleanliness and acknowledges the value of contact with nature.

"The hygiene hypothesis suggests that minimal exposure to microbes during childhood can lead to allergies, asthma, and autoimmune diseases. It's wonderful for our children to be clean, but it's also beneficial to allow them to get dirty when necessary, have contact with the soil, and interact with pets."

Even the state of being happy may be connected to this. Usta mentions, "The gut is our second brain. Happiness hormones like dopamine and serotonin are affected by the gut-brain relationship and the microbial environment. Children raised in nature may have lower stress levels and better moods," shedding light on the mental dimension of nature contact.

TIPS FOR BALANCED HYGIENE

The most pressing question for families is where to draw the line with hygiene. Prof. Dr. Usta says, "The goal of hygiene is to protect from harmful microbes but to allow contact with beneficial ones. Hygiene should be practiced as needed, avoiding excess." She recommends, "Teach children to wash their hands before meals, after using the toilet, and after contact with sick individuals, and to use water and soap while washing."

Instead of constantly disinfecting everything or using antibacterial soaps, it is sufficient to use soap and water at home; in special environments like hospitals, disinfectants may be useful. Prof. Dr. Usta emphasizes, "Unnecessary and excessive use of disinfectants is not appropriate. Antibacterial soaps and disinfectants can be used in hospital settings, crowded places, or during outbreaks."

WHAT CAN BE DONE FOR A HEALTHY GUT MICROBIOME?

From the moment we are born, the development of the gut microbiota is significantly shaped by the type of birth and breastfeeding. Prof. Dr. Ayşe Merve Usta stresses, "For this reason, babies or children who are born naturally, breastfed, use few antibiotics, and have a varied and balanced diet are very advantaged." She emphasizes the importance of the foundation laid in the early stages of life.

Usta also highlights the great role of nutrition, saying, "Vegetables, fruits, legumes, and whole grains rich in fiber nourish gut bacteria. Consuming seasonal fruits, vegetables, grains, and legumes with prebiotic properties, as well as fermented products (yogurt, kefir, pickles, etc.), is highly beneficial for gut health. By regularly and balanced consuming prebiotic foods, you can nourish the gut microbiome and make a positive contribution to children's health." In addition, avoiding unnecessary antibiotic use, introducing children to nature, ensuring regular sleep, and stress management are all essential for a healthy microbiome.

Dirt can play an astonishingly significant role in strengthening a child's immunity and mental development. Balancing hygiene while also ensuring children spend time in nature is a crucial step in raising healthy generations for the future.