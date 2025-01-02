UKS 52-YEAR-OLD MISSING PERSON CASE SOLVED: SHEILA FOX FOUND ALIVE

One of the UK's longest-running missing person cases has been solved. Sheila Fox, who disappeared in Coventry 52 years ago, was found alive and in good health following a new police appeal.

Sheila Fox, who went missing in 1972 at the age of 16, is now 68 and living in another part of the country.

At the time, West Midlands police had speculated that Fox might have left the area, suggesting she could have been living with her family or possibly involved with a man.

On Sunday, West Midlands police made a new public appeal to find Fox after many years. They shared a photo from the time she went missing on social media and websites, quickly receiving information from the public.

On Wednesday, it was announced that Sheila Fox had been located alive and well.

"We achieved results with the help of the public" A police spokesperson said, "We are pleased to announce that one of West Midlands police's longest-running missing person investigations has been resolved. We shared a photo from the time she went missing with the public, and within hours we received information that led us to her."

Detective Sergeant Jenna Shaw from the Cold Case team added, "We reviewed all available evidence and managed to find a photo of Sheila. We're a small team, and I want to recognize the hard work of Detective Shaun Reeve, who helped solve this case with the public's assistance."

Shaw continued, "Every missing person has a story, and their families and friends deserve to know that story and, if possible, reunite with their loved ones. We are pleased to have closed a case that has taken many years to solve."