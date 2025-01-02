Beta generation to represent 16% of global population by 2035

Research company McCrindle announced that individuals born between 2025 and 2039 will be considered part of the Beta Generation, and by 2035, the Beta Generation will account for 16% of the world's population.

It is also predicted that many members of the Beta Generation will live to see the 22nd century.

The naming of the Beta Generation was done by social researcher Mark McCrindle, who also coined the term "Alpha Generation."

Here are the generational classifications used over the last 100 years:

Beta Generation: 2025-2039

Alpha Generation: 2010-2024

Generation Z: 1997-2009

Generation Y (Millennials): 1981-1996

Generation X: 1965-1980

Baby Boomers: 1946-1964

Silent Generation: 1928-1945





TECHNOLOGY WILL SHAPE THE BETA GENERATION

The Beta Generation is expected to be shaped by technology, much like the Alpha Generation before them.

While the Alpha Generation is often referred to as "iPad kids," the lives of the Beta Generation will be defined by artificial intelligence and automation.

In addition, they will face major societal challenges, such as the climate crisis and global population changes.

In a blog post, McCrindle mentioned that the parents of the Beta Generation are increasingly working to manage technology and artificial intelligence tools.

With the widespread use of tools like ChatGPT in 2022, these technologies have started to play a significant role in children's education and lives.

A 2023 study by the Pew Research Center revealed that 20% of students use ChatGPT for school assignments.

Experts, considering the negative impact of social media on children, recommend that parents keep their children as far away from social media as possible.

CRITICAL VIEW OF GENERATIONAL CONCEPTS

The validity of generational classifications is often debated.

Michael Dimock, President of the Pew Research Center, emphasized in a 2019 statement that these categories should be seen as a lens to understand societal changes, not as tools to simplify the differences between various groups.