New JWST images of "Hat Galaxy" challenge star formation theories

New images of the "Hat Galaxy" challenge previous predictions about star formation and galactic structures. JWST's findings shed light on many questions about this unique galaxy and open the door to new research.

Astronomers have shared new and surprising images of the galaxy known as the "Hat Galaxy" (NGC 4594). Discovered by Pierre Méchain in 1781, this galaxy is known for its surrounding dust ring and its appearance resembling a large hat. Previously observed by the Hubble Telescope, the galaxy has now been more thoroughly studied by the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) using its Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI).

The new images captured by JWST provide many surprising details about the galaxy's structure. Previous predictions suggested that star formation centers might be found in the galaxy's dust ring. However, new data reveals that there is almost no star formation in the ring, and instead, there are clusters of hot molecular gas.

Earlier information about the galaxy's center had suggested the presence of a stellar halo. JWST, however, showed that there is a flat disk in this area and that the galaxy's black hole has a core with lower brightness than expected.

The Hat Galaxy is also notable for its approximately 2,000 globular star clusters. This number is relatively high for a galaxy of its size, and it is an important feature that differentiates it from other galaxies. Scientists will focus on future observations to understand how such a large number of globular star clusters influences the galaxy's structure and formation.

The new findings from the James Webb Space Telescope are reshaping our understanding of galaxies and star formation. These detailed images of the Hat Galaxy open the door to new questions and discoveries in astronomy.