Missing Belarusian twin sisters found safe in Aladağlar Mountains

The search efforts for the Belarusian twin sisters who went missing in the Aladağlar Mountains have been successful. The two climbers were found within the borders of Kayseri.

Valentino and Mariao Ivankova, who had disappeared after starting their climb from Sokullupınar in Aladağlar towards the Kızılkaya summit, were located in the Ulupınar Mahallesi Hacer Ormanları Taşev area in the Yahyalı district, thanks to the efforts of the gendarmerie, AFAD, UMKE, and volunteer search and rescue teams.

The twin sisters were escorted by health personnel and transferred to Kayseri.

Statement from Niğde Governorship

A written statement from the Niğde Governorship said, "It has been reported that two Belarusian women, who were reported missing on November 19 in the Demirkazık Dağı area of Çamardı district, were found today at around 16:50 in the Ulupınar Mahallesi Hacer Ormanları Taşev area of Yahyalı district, Kayseri province, and that their health condition is good."

On November 16, the twin sisters Valentino and Mariao Ivankova, who had started their climb from Sokullupınar in Aladağlar towards the Kızılkaya summit, were not heard from again. Following the Belarusian Consulate's notification to the Niğde Governorship on November 19, a search and rescue operation was launched.