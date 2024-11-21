Australia proposes social media ban for kids under 16, with fines for violations

The Australian government has prepared a bill that bans social media use for children under the age of 16. If the bill is approved, technology companies will face hefty fines of up to 50 million Australian dollars (approximately 32.5 million USD) if they violate this ban.

On Thursday, Australia's Minister for Communications, Michelle Rowland, presented the bill proposing changes to the Online Safety Act in parliament. Rowland described the reform as a "world-leading social media reform" and stated:

"The Albanese government is introducing a world-first law that sets the minimum age for social media access at 16. This reform is aimed at protecting young people and showing parents that we are standing with them."

According to the bill, social media platforms will be required to take "reasonable steps" to prevent users who violate the age limit from opening accounts.

Companies that fail to take these steps will face heavy fines. The ban is expected to affect popular platforms such as TikTok, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and Snapchat, but the definitive list of banned services has not yet been released.

Implementation process and reactions The bill has received support from both the government and opposition parties, and if accepted, it will come into effect within a year.

Minister Rowland emphasized that the responsibility for the regulation lies with the social media platforms, not children or parents, and said:

"This is about supporting the creation of a safer and healthier online environment for young Australians."

This regulation comes in response to tragic events involving children who have taken their own lives due to online bullying in recent times.

Additionally, many complaints have been received from parents who are struggling with the pressure of their children being online.

Parents and campaigners in favor of the ban describe the bill as a long-overdue step to hold technology companies accountable for children's online safety.

However, critics warn that the ban could restrict young people's access to support networks and create greater risks for those who break the ban.

The government has launched a pilot program with the UK-based Age Check Certification Scheme to test age verification technology.

Furthermore, it is proposing a "digital responsibility" obligation for providers to ensure the safety of users and prevent online harm.

While the regulation is expected to enhance the safety of young people online, the effectiveness and potential side effects of the ban will continue to be discussed in the future.