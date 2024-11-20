Couple becomes foster parents after struggling to have children, embraces new family

Hayrettin Celil, who lives in Şahinbey district, married Meliha Celil 8 years ago. The couple, who had been unable to have children during their marriage, decided to become foster parents to a child living in an orphanage.

After applying to the Provincial Directorate of Family and Social Services, the Celil couple became foster parents to a 1-year-old baby following the completion of official procedures.

Hayrettin Celil shared that, having grown up in an orphanage himself, he has always been open to the idea of becoming a foster parent. He also mentioned that he shared this thought with his fiancée, Meliha, during their engagement, and since then, the couple has always been supportive of the idea.

When they were unable to have children, they decided to act on their desire to become foster parents and took in a little girl. Celil expressed, "Being a foster parent is a wonderful feeling, and I recommend it to everyone. I take care of her like my own child, I want to come home early from work and spend time with her. I am very happy."

Meliha Celil also shared that she had always prayed for children, and when she visited shopping malls, she would always look at children's clothes. She expressed that everything changed in her life when the baby became a part of their family.

"I'm so glad she came to my home. In these 8 months, I've truly understood what it means to have a home. I know my child is my child, and my family is my family. After our baby came, we became a complete family. My husband grew up under very difficult conditions, and I grew up without a father. We were raised in a nuclear family. After my daughter came home, my family grew larger. May Allah never test anyone with their child. This is how we lived our fate. I am so glad my daughter came. I spent 8 years suffering for nothing. I tell everyone around me, 'Go apply, you're saving a life. It makes you who you are, you feel like you're giving your life.'"

Celil also emphasized that their baby eagerly waits for his wife to come home from work. "When she calls me 'mom' or 'dad,' it touches our hearts. If she hurts herself, we feel pain. The day our daughter arrived, we couldn't sleep all night out of excitement. I told everyone—family, friends, anyone—'I am a mother now, my husband is a father.' We watch her for hours, play games with her. It's an entirely different feeling; there's no difference from a child you give birth to."