New building of Darul Erkam Mosque inaugurated in Bern, Switzerland

The new building of Darul Erkam Mosque, serving in Bern, Switzerland, was inaugurated with a ceremony. The opening event in the Herzogenbuchsee region of Bern was attended by various dignitaries, including the President of the Islamic Union of North Macedonia, Shaikh Efendi Fetai, Bern Canton Representative David Leutwyler, and other representatives from Turkish associations in Switzerland, as well as numerous guests from Switzerland and other countries.

After prayers, the mosque was officially opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The congregation performed the noon prayer following the inauguration.

Speeches of greetings were delivered after the prayer, and guests were offered refreshments while touring the mosque and its facilities.

The first mosque built in Bern, the new building was constructed by the Darul Erkam Mosque Association, which was established in 1989 in Niederönz and has been serving in a rented building in Herzogenbuchsee since 2003. The mosque, designed as a complex and featuring symbols from Seljuk architecture, aims to play a central role in promoting social cooperation and charity.

The new mosque was built with the support of association members and other individuals and organizations. A written statement from the Darul Erkam Mosque Association noted, "This new mosque in Herzogenbuchsee is a historic opportunity for both the local community and the surrounding Muslim society. Our mosque aims to add value to our community as a strong symbol reflecting the cultural richness and social solidarity that is the essence of Islam. This opening is not just the opening of a place of worship, but a clear declaration of the desire to live together in peace and mutual respect."