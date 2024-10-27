Experts warn of health risks from food additives in packaged foods

Experts warn that food additives used to extend shelf life can have negative health effects if consumed irresponsibly. Dietitian Gizem Özölmez noted that additives found in commonly consumed packaged foods can threaten health while preserving flavor and appearance.

She highlighted that many food additives, such as colorants, preservatives, antioxidants, sweeteners, and gelling agents, are frequently used in various packaged foods like wafers, cakes, meats, and dairy products. Özölmez stated, "While these substances prolong the shelf life of foods, their irresponsible use can seriously impact human health, leading to issues like allergic reactions, metabolic problems, digestive issues, and weakened immune systems."

Özölmez emphasized that at-risk groups—such as pregnant women, nursing mothers, the elderly, and individuals with chronic diseases—should be particularly cautious. She advised these groups to regulate their dietary habits, avoid processed foods, and follow a balanced nutrition program.

Stressing the importance of making healthy choices in the diet, Özölmez called for stricter regulations on food additives and increased public awareness. She stated, "By opting for a healthy and balanced diet instead of a uniform one, we can protect our health and avoid the negative effects of food additives." Özölmez acknowledged that completely eliminating additives from the diet is challenging but emphasized that conscious consumption and monitoring the amounts set by producers are crucial for a healthy life.