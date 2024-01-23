Albino jackal spotted in Türkiye for the first time - minister

For the first time in Türkiye, an "albino jackal" has been spotted. Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, Ibrahim Yumaklı, announced that the 'albino jackal' has been documented.



Minister Yumaklı shared the news of the first sighting of an "albino jackal" in the country on his social media account.



Yumaklı shared their amazement at observing a unique occurrence in the wild, stating, "A remarkable discovery has been made - an 'albino jackal' has been officially recorded for the first time in our country. Wishing you a long life and may this green homeland forever be your home."



Yumaklı thanked the nature-loving farmer Ramazan Gül, who noticed and documented this special and rare beauty, and conveyed the footage to the Directorate General of Nature Conservation and National Parks.



Yumaklı also said, "We will all be aware of and protect the richness of our wildlife and these rare beauties together."







