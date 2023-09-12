England considers banning dangerous dog breeds

Following the circulation of footage showing an American Bully 'XL' dog attacking an 11-year-old child and others in the UK, Home Secretary Suella Braverman announced that they have initiated efforts to ban this breed.

American Bully XL breed dogs have previously attacked people in the UK, including small children, causing public outcry.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman, in her statement regarding the latest attack, said, "This is very distressing. American XL Bully is a clear and deadly danger to our communities, especially children. We cannot continue like this. I have urgently advised the banning of these breeds."

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA), an organization working for animal welfare in the UK, emphasized that banning breeds makes these breeds more valuable in the eyes of criminals, stating:

"These are large, powerful dogs, which means they can cause serious injuries. However, they are not inherently aggressive. Unfortunately, these dogs have become a commodity that encourages aggressive behavior in many owners, and this needs to change."