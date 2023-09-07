Spanish media 'piranha alarm': Hungry fish bite the tourists

 Contact Us
Numerous local and international media have reported on the same phenomenon in recent weeks: Mallorca tourists being attacked by fish.

Published September 07,2023
They literally have a voracious appetite, and that's why they nibble vacationers! In the process, there can even be small bloody injuries caused by the sharp teeth of the fish.

Reason for the increased appetite of the fish, according to scientists, is the higher water temperature resulting from climate change.

This accelerates the metabolism of the fish, causing them to need more food," quoted the newspaper Alfonso Ramos, a researcher in the Department of Marine Science and Applied Biology.

Usually, it's very rare for fully grown fish to bite humans," explains marine biologist Garcia, "Typically, it's a few days or weeks old juvenile fish that are so small and transparent that you can hardly spot them in the water."