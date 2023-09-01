She threatened her neighbor with grenades: 2 hand grenades were found at house

In the incident that occurred in the Ayvanat Neighborhood of the district, allegedly following a dispute among neighbors, a woman named R.Ş. went to her neighbor and threatened her by showing her a hand grenade that she had brought with her.

Resident of the house reported the situation to the police, and they filed a complaint against the woman.

During a search at the address where R.Ş. resided, the police found 2 hand grenades. The woman was taken into custody.

After the necessary police procedures, R.Ş. was arrested by the court and sent to prison.