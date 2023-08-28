Fishermen prepare for end of fishing ban

Looking forward to September 1st, when the fishing ban that started on April 15th in the seas will end, fishermen continue their maintenance and repair work despite the weather being above normal for the season.

While some fishermen individually repair worn-out nets by sewing them one by one, others are renewing their boats' paint collectively, conducting maintenance on engines, lights, and ropes.

Davut Toker, the President of the Poyrazköy Fishermen's Cooperative, stated that there are 220 registered members in the cooperative, as well as 17 trawlers, 10 trawl fishing boats, and many small boats.

Toker mentioned that there was an abundance of bluefish last year and that this year there will be an abundance of anchovies, horse mackerel, and horse mackerel, and in addition to these, bluefish will also find its place on the table. He also emphasized that the potential for fish is very high in the vicinity of Poyrazköy in September and October, and that this year's abundance will be seen after going out to sea.

Highlighting the high fuel prices and increased expenses, Toker expressed the need to set a minimum price for caspian roach according to inflation and to implement quotas.

Toker added that the price per kilogram of anchovies will start between 50 to 70 Turkish liras, and that the price may decrease depending on the abundance of fish.

Özcan Bayraktar, scraping the paint off a boat at the marina, said that working in the hot weather is exhausting, but they are trying their best to get the boats ready for the season.