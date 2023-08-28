Caution advised as heavy showers and thunderstorms expected in several Turkish provinces

According to the assessment made by the General Directorate of Meteorology, locally heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected in the inland areas of Adana, Hatay, Osmaniye, Mersin, the western part of Kahramanmaraş, the southern and eastern parts of Kayseri, the southern part of Sivas, and the eastern part of Niğde. Precautions are advised against potential hazards such as flooding, water inundation, lightning, disruptions in transportation, strong winds during rainfall, and localized hail.

Weather conditions are potentially hazardous: The predicted meteorological event is not extraordinary; however, caution should be exercised regarding activities that may be affected by weather conditions.