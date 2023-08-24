Snake entered the vehicle whose window was left open

Turkish citizen Mert Duman noticed a snake in his light commercial vehicle when he left his windows open. He immediately informed the fire department about the situation.

Firefighters made every effort to locate the snake, which was said to have entered the engine compartment of the vehicle, using special tools. Despite their lengthy efforts, the teams were unable to locate the snake.

They even attempted to use spray to encourage the snake to come out from places it could hide. However, when this method also proved unsuccessful, the fire department decided to leave the scene.

Duman mentioned that he was waiting for dawn for the snake, which he believed was hiding in the car, to come out.