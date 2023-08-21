YOUNG DRIVERS CAR CRUSHED UNDER AUSTRALIAS HOON DRIVING LAWS

About 7 months ago in South Australia, 20-year-old Tarelle Power-Williams exceeded the speed limit by driving at a speed of 253 kilometers per hour in an area with a speed limit of 110 kilometers per hour.

The young driver was arrested for a series of offenses, including evading police pursuit, driving an unregistered vehicle, and violating bail conditions.

Power-Williams, who had been banned from driving, was also sentenced to imprisonment under Australia's "Hoon Driving Laws" for dangerous driving behavior. These laws aim to keep drivers who pose a danger to public safety off the roads by confiscating, crushing, or selling their vehicles. The authorities determined that Power-Williams was a traffic menace and they first crushed his vehicle and then shared it with the public as a lesson.

According to data from the Australian Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Economics Bureau, this year, 998 people lost their lives in accidents, and about 40,000 people were injured.

Authorities are implementing interesting penalties to make the roads safer. The Hoon Driving Laws, in effect since August 29, 2022, aim to address these issues.

In the fight against reckless driving, police teams are applying penalties such as fines based on violations using traffic lights, speed cameras, and red-light cameras placed on main roads and highways. Drivers also receive penalty points deducted from their licenses. Drivers classified as "repeat offenders" are subjected to even stricter penalties.