Tragic climbing accidents claim lives on Pico de Orizaba Mountain in Mexico

The civil defense office in the state of Puebla, Mexico, issued a statement regarding the deaths of climbers who climbed the mountain at an altitude of 5,675 meters.

The office announced that 4 individuals lost their lives due to falling accidents. Climbers attempting to climb Pico de Orizaba Mountain often fall victim to accidents.

Search and rescue teams had reached the buried bodies of 3 individuals who disappeared in an avalanche in 1959 in 2015.

In 2017, an American citizen had died on Pico de Orizaba.

The US Embassy in Mexico City had announced in 2018 that a member of the diplomatic mission had died while climbing the mountain.