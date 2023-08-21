Spain’s popular tourist island of Tenerife :Fires was started deliberately, official says

New information has been shared regarding the forest fire that began approximately a week ago on forest fireTenerife Island.

Fernando Clavijo, President of the Canary Islands Autonomous Community, confirmed that as a result of a police investigation, it has been verified that the fire was intentionally started. He also mentioned that the police are conducting three separate investigations. Clavijo stated that he does not have information regarding any arrests.

According to the latest information shared by the Island's Emergency Service, the fire has ravaged an area of 11,600 hectares, and due to poor air quality, it's advised that people should not go outside without masks in 19 towns. Over 400 firefighting teams and soldiers, along with 23 firefighting helicopters and aircraft, were sent to the island to combat the fire.

During a press conference held by Rosa Davila, President of Tenerife Island, she said, "The night was very challenging, but thanks to the efforts of the firefighters, we have achieved positive results." Davila mentioned that due to the fire that started on August 15th, over 12,000 people have been evacuated from their homes so far. She expressed that no houses have burned down and there have been no injuries due to the intensive work of the firefighting teams, and she thanked the teams for their efforts.

The State Meteorological Service of Spain announced that temperatures in certain regions of the country are expected to gradually reach 40 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday, with maximum temperatures of 30 degrees predicted for Tenerife Island.