Greece on fires: Vehicle queue at border crossing

In the city of Alexandroupoli, Greece, due to the forest fires that broke out on Saturday, the Ipsala and Kipi border crossings between the two countries were closed last night by joint decision of the officials. Emigrants heading to the Ipsala Border Crossing were directed to the Pazarkule Border Crossing. Due to the high vehicle density, long queues formed at the Pazarkule Border Crossing. While the Ipsala Border Crossing has reopened for transit today, congestion still persists at the Pazarkule Border Crossing.

Yusuf Demir, who came to the Pazarkule Border Crossing to travel to France after spending his summer vacation in Şanlıurfa, stated, "I came to the Ipsala Border Crossing to exit to Greece at night. I learned that the border crossing was closed here. I stayed in a hotel and came here 1 hour ago. We are waiting to exit. Our waiting is not important; hopefully, the fire there will be extinguished as soon as possible."

Serdar Yaren, heading to Germany, said, "There is also congestion at the Pazarkule Border Crossing. Kapıkule Border Crossing was congested, so we came here. It's been about 1.5 hours; we are waiting."

Lora Toros, coming to the Pazarkule Border Crossing from Istanbul to travel to Greece's Kavala for a vacation, stated, "We wanted to go to Greece's Kavala, but we chose this place because the Ipsala Border Crossing is closed. We have been on the road since 06:00 in the morning. Hopefully, the fire will be extinguished soon."

In Edirne, where the temperature measured 35 degrees Celsius, AFAD Edirne Provincial Directorate teams distributed cold sherbet and water to those waiting in line with their vehicles for exit.