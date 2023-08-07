Determined that the Urartians are conducting building reinforcement works for earthquakes

Significant findings related to past eras are being obtained through excavation works conducted at Çavuştepe Castle, built by Urartian King Sarduri II in 750 BC, and the necropolis area to its north.

Under the leadership of Prof. Dr. Rafet Çavuşoğlu, Dean of the Faculty of Literature at Van Yüzüncü Yıl University (YYÜ), a team of 24 experts consisting of anthropologists, metal specialists, archaeologists, city planners, art historians, architects, and restorers are focusing on excavations concentrated in the north of the castle. The excavations have revealed that the Urartians took specific measures centuries ago to protect against earthquakes.

During the excavations, it was revealed that the inner and outer wall structures of the castle were interconnected with structures that were 2 meters wide and 20 meters long, constructed using terracing methods, to prevent collapse during potential earthquakes.

"We've Unraveled a Secret About Earthquakes in the Castle"

Prof. Dr. Çavuşoğlu stated that in the 35 years of ongoing excavations at the castle, they come across new information and findings every year.

Çavuşoğlu evaluated that the castle experienced an earthquake in the 7th century BC, saying:

"After this earthquake, we observed renewed construction activities. We determined that the section between the inner wall and outer wall is connected by terracing, approximately 2 meters wide and 20 meters long. Support walls have been constructed between the walls. There are still many questions regarding the mystery of the castle, but we have nearly solved the part related to earthquakes. That has been achieved in this year."

Çavuşoğlu mentioned that they also came across a hearth during the excavations and determined that the area had experienced a fire in the past. As a result of this fire, they identified another construction project that took place.

In the necropolis area to the north of the castle, Çavuşoğlu explained that they have obtained significant data about the burial customs of the Urartians. He said, "Every year, we reach clues in the necropolis that astonish us. We have experienced many 'firsts' here. We have gained a lot of additional information. Especially in the 'cremation' containers, seals and ornaments are found in female skeletons. This also indicates that this area belonged to the ruling class. It provides important clues about the social and commercial life of women. So far, we have reached two types of burial techniques. One involves cremation, and the other involves burying the body. We have encountered many types of tombs as well."