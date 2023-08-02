After the "El Nino" heatwave, Türkiye is now experiencing the impact of the "Eyyam-ı bahur" temperatures coming from Africa. Meteorology experts stated that the heatwave is expected to last for a total of 4 days.

Mardin was one of the hottest cities. Although the thermometers showed 34 degrees, the felt temperature was even higher.

One citizen, overwhelmed by the heat, tried an interesting method to cool off.

He jumped face-first into a barrel filled with water and faced the risk of drowning.

Local people rushed to his aid.