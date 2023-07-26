Drunk police officer caught on camera while checking alcohol in Mexico City

In Mexico City, the capital of Mexico, during nighttime, a police officer conducting alcohol checks on drivers was noticed to be intoxicated by a driver stopped at the checkpoint.

The driver recorded the moments of argument with the police officer using a mobile phone camera.

"Your breath smells like alcohol, and you can't even speak properly" In the footage, the driver can be heard telling the police officer, "Your breath smells like alcohol, and you can't even speak properly." The police officer responded to the driver, saying, "You can file a complaint against me with the Ministry of Interior, or report it to the emergency hotline 911."

In the video, it is also noticeable that the police officer had difficulty pronouncing words correctly while speaking.

After the driver's complaint, the Mexico City Citizen Protection Ministry teams arrived at the scene and determined through their investigation that the female police officer was intoxicated.

The Ministry announced that the intoxicated officer was immediately dismissed from duty, and an investigation was initiated against her. It was also reported that the stopped driver was also under the influence of alcohol.