The Mars spacecraft of China, Curong, made an attention-grabbing discovery recently. Scientists, who had been analyzing samples of sand in where Curong had landed in May 2021, emphasized that climate change had taken place.

The Mars spacecraft of China found evidence of an important amount of climate change which had taken place 400 thousand years ago, on the discovery it had made on the dunes of Mars. According to the news of Space.com, a group of scientists led by Li Cunlay from the National Astronomical Observatory of China, inspected the dunes from in the largest impact basin on Mars and the Solar System, which is also named as Utopia Planitia.

CLIMATE CHANGE HAD TAKEN PLACE

Scientists, with the help of high-resolution cameras of Curong and the Mars-orbiting Tianwen-1 Reconnaissance Satellite, found evidence pointing out that climate change had taken place in the dunes of the location which Curong had landed in May 2021.

In the research, it was revealed that the long, dark ridges, which were also named transverse wind ridges located in the dunes of the mid latitude of Mars were formed by tens of thousands of years of wear, and that their angles differed from the sand dunes formed by the Martian winds determined by global atmospheric circulation models.

It was also emphasized that Curong had discovered shiny sand in the crescent-shaped dunes made by transverse wind ridges, under dark-colored matter; and that Tianwen-1 had observed 2,262 bright sand dunes across Mars.

It was indicated in the research that these were formed between 2.1 million and 400,000 years ago on estimation, and that dark transverse wind ridges were formed in the last 400,000 years, at the end of the last ice age of Mars. Scientists, by looking at different angles of transverse wind ridges relative to the dunes, determined that after the last ice age, the winds on Mars had changed direction in the lower middle latitudes.









