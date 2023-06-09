VIDEO: A ROOSTER BREAKS INTO MENS DIVAN MAKES CHILDREN CHASE IT

Social media activists have been circulating a humorous video of a "rooster" invading a men's divan at an event.

The video shows children chasing the rooster inside the council, attempting to catch it while its famous voice echoes throughout the place.

ديك يقتحم مناسبة والاطفال يحاولون القبض عليه 😂! pic.twitter.com/wgBecnNAXW — WHR (@whrumor) June 7, 2023

In the video, which amused its viewers, the rooster is seen running quickly to escape the children's pursuit, hiding near seats occupied by a large group of men.

However, the children managed to catch it in the end after chasing it.

The video, whose location and time are unknown, has garnered a high number of views, accompanied by a wave of widespread mockery and the reactions of those present.





