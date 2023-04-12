Carafe from Titanic on display at Istanbul museum

A carafe -- a flask used to serve wine or water -- from the luxury liner RMS Titanic which sank over a century ago on its maiden voyage near the North Atlantic Ocean, is now on display at Rahmi M. Koç Museum in Istanbul.

The 22-centimeter carafe was gifted to Rahmi M. Koç, the founder of the museum, by Ömer Koç, chairman of the board of Koç Holding, the museum said in a statement on Wednesday.

Manufactured in the early 20th century by John Grinsell and Sons of Birmingham, the carafe was presented to White Star Line employees in April 1912 to commemorate the voyage trials of the RMS Titanic.

Set off from Southampton, the UK, on April 10, 1912, bound for New York, U.S., the ship crashed into an iceberg in the North Atlantic Ocean on April 15, the same year and sank.

Recorded as "the world's largest steam passenger ship," Titanic's wreckage was found in 1985.

The Rahmi M. Koç Museum is located on the northern shore of Golden Horn in Istanbul's European side, and it mainly focuses on communication and transportation items.