A shocking video shows crocodile returning the body of drowned child after his family failed to find him

Residents of the Indonesian town of Muara Jawa were shocked by the appearance of a huge crocodile carrying on its back the body of a previously drowned child whose family had failed to find it.

The crocodile was pulled out of the Mahakam River in the East Kalimantan region of Indonesia, the 4-year-old Muhammad Ziyad Wijaya.

In a shocking video, a crocodile can be seen carrying a small child's body on its back to the river bank, according to the Indonesian television network, tvOne.

ini videonya beredar di grup wa, anak tersebut hilang hari rabu, dan info warga sekitar, buaya tersebut mengantarkan anak itu ke permukaan. pic.twitter.com/FiXFxl0c6y — juple (@pentolrebuss) January 20, 2023

The crocodile immediately disappeared into the riverbed after the residents and the victim's family saw the child's body. The joint search and rescue team and residents immediately evacuated the body to the mainland.

When the body of the little boy was successfully transported to land, no wounds were found in it except for a bite in the back that the crocodile had to inflict when picking up the victim's body from the river water and carrying it.

It was previously reported that the little boy had drowned in the Mahakam River while he was playing alone behind his home in Muara Jawa.