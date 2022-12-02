Volunteers, families come together in Turkish capital to raise awareness on autism

Volunteers and families came together at an event in Türkiye's capital Thursday to raise awareness about people with disabilities and autism disorders ahead of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

The Autism Foundation held an exhibition in Ankara where volunteers displayed their handicrafts and artworks in support of disabled people and to raise awareness in society about disabled people and autism.

The UN General Assembly proclaimed Dec. 3 as the International Day of Persons with Disabilities in 1992, with an aim to highlight the difficulties and problems these people face.

The chairman of the Autism Foundation, Aydın Çayan, told Anadolu Agency that while the event aims to generate a small financial income for people diagnosed with autism disorders, their main priority is to increase social awareness about autism and people with disabilities.

He urged people to do their part to help and support disabled people and people diagnosed with autism disorders.

Although families devote their lives to their disabled loved ones, Çayan expressed concern for their children's futures when parents can no longer look after them.

Autism, or autism spectrum disorder, refers to a group of neurodevelopment disorders of variable severity characterized by repetitive and characteristic patterns of behavior and difficulties with social communication and interaction.

Glass artist Uğur Güntekin was set to sell his artworks and jewelry that he made with a special blowing technique at his workshop for the benefit of disabled people.

He stressed the importance of making disabled people's lives easier.

Another volunteer, Ayşim Batı Sönmez, said: "They are individuals like us. They should not be excluded from society. We should help them more."

Despite their differences, people should empathize with them instead of ignoring them, she said.

Türkiye is home to millions of disabled people, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute.