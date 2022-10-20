Turkish parliament expected to pass climate law this year

Türkiye's parliament is expected to pass the country's climate law this year, said Murat Kurum, the minister of environment, urbanization and climate change, on Thursday.

The country has accelerated its steps in the fight against climate change with the ratification of the Paris Agreement in October 2021 when its net zero pledge by 2053 was confirmed.

"We will also complete our updated nationally determined contributions and the country's long-term climate strategy by the end of 2022," he said, during his address at the Environment Forum organized by Anadolu Agency.

The country is expected to submit its updated nationally determined contributions at the 27th Conference of Parties (COP 27) that will take place this November in Egypt.

He also said Türkiye has been carrying out the country's largest environmental mobilization, the Zero Waste project, which has become a global initiative, in order to prevent environmental pollution and to spread the culture of saving.

Last month, Turkish first lady Emine Erdoğan and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres signed a goodwill document to extend Türkiye's Zero Waste project globally.

"The high environmental sensitivity of our ancient civilization is riveted by the 2053 net zero emission target and green development targets set by our President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan," he added.

Experts on Thursday gathered in Istanbul at Türkiye's first environment forum organized by Anadolu Agency to discuss climate change.

The one-day forum aimed to tackle issues such as the need to create a new media language on environmental and climate issues, international news agencies raising global awareness, the duties of traditional and new media outlets, and the pursuit of environmental awareness in new news areas.

Among the forum's international participants were Portugal's former Minister of Europe Bruno Macaes, Deputy Executive Secretary of the UNFCCC Ovais Sarmad, CEO and General Director of Italian news agency ANSA Stefano De Alessandri and climate director of Spain's EFE Agency Arturo Larena.





