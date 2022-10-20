New insect species discovered in northwestern Türkiye

A new species of rove beetle has been discovered in northwestern Türkiye, scientists conducting a study in the area told Anadolu Agency on Thursday.

Found near the Lake Gala National Park in Edirne province, the lathrobium gocmeni was discovered by entomologist Sinan Anlaş and postgraduate student Enes Zafer Kaçar, who recorded 18 insect species in 11 genera from the paederinae subfamily.

"We identified this species in a grassy area near the Lake Gala National Park in Enez (district). The Lake Gala National Park is probably the only place in the world where this species lives. We think it's ... an agriculturally beneficial species, a predator insect," said Anlaş, adding that they believe it feeds on forest and agricultural pests.

The study, which was part of Kaçar's thesis project for his master's degree and supported by the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TÜBİTAK), determined that the insect as a separate species for the first time, based on identifying features and shape.

The insect was named lathrobium gocmeni to honor herpetologist Bayram Göçmen, who died in 2019, Anlaş added.

They carried out fieldwork at numerous points across Edirne as a part of the 15-month project, he said.